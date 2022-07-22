I dream of establishing a film city in Gujarat, says Anand Pandit

Veteran producer Anand Pandit’s Gujarati film, ‘Fakt Mahilao Mate’ (Only for Women) is just a month away from hitting the theatres. The ‘BTS’ grabs of the comedy family entertainer have regaled fans with the presence of the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, who appears not only in a cameo but has also lent his baritone to the narration of the film in perfect Gujarati diction.

Says Pandit, “I have always been the biggest fan of Amitabh ji and I am thrilled and honored beyond words to introduce him to the Gujarati silver screen. This will prove to be a milestone in regional space. Being a Gujarati myself, I also want to widen the cinematic landscape of the State and elevate it to a national level. This is one of the reasons why I dream of establishing a film city in Gujarat.”

With its idyllic villages, heritage sites, temples, beaches, and the spectacular Rann of Kutch, Gujarat has already become one of the most sought-after-shooting locations in India, and says Pandit, " A film city will be a major boost to cinematic tourism in the State and will be economical to owing to its proximity to Mumbai. It will also generate employment for the locals."

'Fakt Mahilao Mate' was shot excessively across Gujarat and Pandit has great expectations from it. Directed by Jay Bodas and co-produced by Vaishal Shah, the film stars Yash Soni, Deeksha Joshi, Tarjanee Bhadla, and Bhavini Jani. The social comedy will be released on 19th August coinciding with Janmashtami.