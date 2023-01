Jabardasth comedian Racha Ravi clarified that there is no truth that he met with an accident on Suryapet- Munagala road.

“I have returned to Hyderabad on a flight from Pune after completing a shoot. I am doing well. I am attending Valtair Veerayya’s success meet on Saturday,” Racha Ravi informed his fans over phone.

He also said that he has fans' blessings now and forever.

