I Am Lucky to Be Alive: Shilpa Shetty After Raj Kundra Arrest

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested a few days ago. The businessman was arrested on July 19 over charges of producing pornographic movies. Raj Kundra is currently in police custody. Shilpa Shetty has taken refuge in silence after the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra. Now, for the first time since his arrest, Shilpa Shetty has shared a post on social media that reflects her state of mind right now.

Shilpa Shetty shared a photo of a book on the social networking site which is all about how to accept challenges in life. Shilpa Shetty also shared a line written by James Thurber, "Do not look back in anger, or look to the future with fear, but always be aware."

Here's what Shilpa posted :

"Do not look back in anger; or forward in fear but around in awareness." "We look back in anger at the people who've hurt us, the frustrations we've felt, the bad luck we've endured. We look forward in fear at the possibility that we might lose our job, contract a disease, or suffer the death of a loved one. The place we need to be is right here, right now—not looking anxiously at what has been or what might be, but fully aware of what is," it further read.

Mumbai Police Commissioner, Hemant Nagrale, said in a statement, "There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps and Raj Kundra was arrested in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this."

Reportedly, Raj Kundra had sold the app in question to a UK-based company Kenrin Pvt Ltd which was owned by his brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi. Kundra's Viaan Industries had a tie-up with London-based company Kenrin, which owns 'Hotshots' app, allegedly involved in publishing pornographic films. Though the company was registered in London, the content creation, operation of the app and accounting was done through Kundra's Viaan Industries," a senior police official said.

