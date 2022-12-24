I Am Built to Conquer, Says KGF Actor Yash

KGF star Yash spoke about the success of KGF 2 and his decision to keep a low profile after the second film became 2022’s biggest hit. KGF: Chapter 2 remains the biggest Indian film of this year despite the massive success of films such as RRR and Kantara. The film’s box office revenue is more than Rs 1200 crore.

When asked about why he avoided celebrating KGF 2’s success on social media, Yash said. “ I don’t believe in going out and talking about yourself. There is a saying, ‘if you are a king, and you are a king, and you are going and saying you are a king, then you are not a king’ Anybody who has success, or is doing really great in life, I don’t think they have to go out and show that they are successful. People will know it.”

The actor admitted that even his friends are concerned about him not having announced his next move yet, and wondering if people will even accept him outside the KGF universe. He said, "I'm not somebody who's going to say that I have arrived, or try to encash on this success. I'm somebody who is not built for administration. I am somebody who is built to conquer. I will go out and do something that gives me excitement. It's okay if I die fighting, but I'm somebody who will be fighting."

