Hyderabad To Witness Prateek Kuhad’s The Way That Lovers Do India Tour

Hyderabad: Radico Khaitan’s Magic Moments Music Studio announced its association with Bookmyshow to present the critically renowned singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad’s India leg of the world tour "The Way That Lovers Do". After his global tour across the USA and Europe, the singer spreads the magic of his melodious voice in 15 Indian cities during the two-month-long tour. The successful performances in Mumbai and Pune last weekend will be followed by fun-filled musical evenings in Chennai and Hyderabad on November 5th and 6th, respectively.

Prateek Kuhad’s coveted multi-city tour will further travel to Chandigarh, Delhi, Surat, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Kolkata, Indore, Bengaluru and Goa through the next few months. The ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' fame from New Delhi shines on a song supported by a melodic piano or an acoustic guitar with minimal percussion. Having this form for years has helped Prateek transit into the mainstream, discarding the ‘indie’ label from his music style.

Magic Moments has had a history of supporting and promoting music and artists, including its long-standing association with the Sunburn Music Festival. "After years of collaboration with Sunburn Music Festival in India, Radico is delighted to partner with another stalwart in the events space Bookmyshow for this property. With this multi-city event, we aim to engage with the youngsters and offer the vibrant taste of our products while they reverberate to beats. For Indian independent artists, Prateek Kuhad has outlined a path out of the constant quagmire that many musicians experience. Instead of the funky beats, techno-based tracks with thumping bass and suave voices that dominate today's music landscape, Kuhad's gentle, sweet-sounding melodies layered with thought-provoking lyrics cut through the clutter and offer an out-of-the-box experience,” says Amar Sinha, Chief Operating Officer, Radico Khaitan Limited.

Prateek’s Indian tour will culminate in Goa on December 18, 2022.

Also Read: Comedy Central Offers Exciting Line-up From November 2022