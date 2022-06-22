Hyderabad: Tollywood Cine Worker Attempts Suicide In front of Film Federation Office

Tollywood cine worker who belongs to the costume department allegedly attempted suicide in front of the film federation office today. The employees are demanding a hike in their wages and are staging a protest in front of the film federation office. They announced that the workers are going to seize the film federation office tomorrow and also boycott cinema shootings if their demands are not fulfilled.

The workers belonging to 24 frames reached the federation office. The members of the Federation have also stopped the vehicles carrying the junior artists. The workers said that there is a rule saying that wages should be increased every year but this is not happening for the last few years.

It is learned that the Federation's working committee members on Tuesday said that Film Chamber and the Producers' Council should take a decision on the pay hike soon. However, Kolli Ramakrishna, the new president of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, said that they have no prior information about the protest by cine workers. He further stated that if the workers want to stage a protest then they should send notices to the council before 15 days.

