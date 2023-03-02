Hyderabad: Telugu Starlet Stalked In KBR Park, Man Arrested

A Telugu starlet was stalked by an unknown person when she had gone for a walk at KBR Park in Banjara Hills on Wednesday night. Interestingly this was the second time that the actress was followed by a stranger in the same park.

As per reports, the actress who was living near Botanical Gardens in Kondapur comes for a walk to KBR Park regularly. However, at around 7 pm she noticed that she was being followed by a stranger and confirmed this after she had completed five rounds in the park.

She informed the KBR Park staff who caught him and handed him over to the Banjara Hill police. When they questioned him, the man gave vague answers and stated that his name was Shekhar. The man was taken into custody based on the actress’s complaint.

As per reports the man had stalked her earlier in the same park and threatened to sexually assault her apart from using derogatory words against her.

The actress in question was earlier injured in a mobile snatching incident in the same KBR park. In the incident that took place in the year 2021, she reportedly told the police that the man approached her and asked her to hand over her money and valuables and when she resisted he punched her and hit her with a rock before he snatched her mobile phone and escaped. She sustained injuries on her head and near her eye.