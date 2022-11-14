Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya is said to have fainted during a shooting schedule in Hyderabad on Monday afternoon. The Krishna Vrinda Vihari actor who is all set to get married on November 20 at JW Marriott in Bengaluru experienced a dizzy spell and lost consciousness. He was immediately taken to AIG Hospitals near Kondapur in the city for treatment.

As per Sakshi TV reports the actor who has commenced shooting for his 24th film NS24 directed by Arunachalam SS under the Vaishnavi films banner has been shooting for his new movie in the city. The actor is said to have suffered severe dehydration resulting in loss of minerals and causing dizziness. Doctors have said that there is no cause for worry and once his levels stabilize he will be fine.

Naga Shourya, one of the eligible bachelors of Tollywood is all set to get married to his ladylove Anusha Shetty who is a Bengaluru-based interior designer. A fan shared the video invite of the wedding which had complete details about the wedding extravaganza including the Haldi rituals etc.

