Hyderabad Girl's Link to Aamir Khan Divorce

Bollywood heroine, a Hyderabadi girl Fatima Sana Shaikh stepped into Hindi film industry with the movie Dangal in which she acted alongside Aamir Khan. The movie, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari did well at the box office. After Dangal, she signed 'Thugs of Hindostan' with Aamir. From then the rumours of Aamir and Fatima starting dating each other went viral.

It was also said that Kiran was upset with Aamir's behaviour. On Saturday, Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan announced their divorce. They made a joint statement that reads, "We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy, and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect, and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other."

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao first met on the sets of Lagaan and got married in December 2005. They welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan in December 2011.

In an interview, Fatima reacted over the rumours of her relationship with Aamir. She said that, "Earlier, I used to get affected. I’d feel bad. Because I’ve never dealt with anything of this sort at such a big level. A bunch of strangers, whom I’ve never met, are writing things about me. They don’t even know if there’s any truth to it. People reading it assume that I’m ‘not a good person’. You feel like telling that person, ‘Ask me, I’ll give you an answer’. It disturbs me because I don’t want people to assume wrong things. But I’ve learnt to ignore it. Yet, there are some days when I do get affected."