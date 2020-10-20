Hyderabad Floods: Telugu Actors Come To Rescue Of Flood Victims

Several celebrities of Telugu film industry have come forward to help the flood victims in Telangana by contributing to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Leading actors of Telugu cinema on Tuesday announced contribution for relief in flood-affected Telangana with Jr NTR pledging an aid of Rs.50 lakh and Vijay Deverakonda donating Rs.10 lakh each.

The actors also urged others to help the people of Hyderabad in whatever way they can. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday announced a financial package of Rs 550 crore to provide immediate relief to people residing in flood-affected areas of ULBs including GHMC and its surrounding municipalities.

Many lives in Hyderabad have been devastated by the rains and floods. I am contributing 50 Lakh Rupees to the Telangana CM Relief Fund towards the rehabilitation of our city. Let us all chip in and rebuild our Hyderabad #TelanganaCMO — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 20, 2020

We came together for Kerala

We came together for Chennai

We came together for the Army

We came together in huge numbers for each other during Corona

This time our city and our people need a helping hand..#HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/pahnuNTXfi — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) October 20, 2020

Contributing ₹1 crore towards the CM relief fund of Telangana. I urge all of you to come forward and donate towards the cause. Let's stand by our people during these difficult times.🙏🏻 @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 20, 2020

Heavy rains and floods have devastated the life of people in Hyderabad. Appreciate the efforts of Telangana Govt in releasing 550 crores for immediate relief. Standing by the cause, will contribute 50 lakhs to Telangana CM relief fund.#TelanganaCMO 🙏 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) October 20, 2020