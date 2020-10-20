Hyderabad Floods: Telugu Actors Come To Rescue Of Flood Victims

Oct 20, 2020, 14:48 IST
- Sakshi Post

Several celebrities of Telugu film industry have come forward to help the flood victims in Telangana by contributing to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Leading actors of Telugu cinema on Tuesday announced contribution for relief in flood-affected Telangana with Jr NTR pledging an aid of Rs.50 lakh and Vijay Deverakonda donating Rs.10 lakh each. 

The actors also urged others to help the people of Hyderabad in whatever way they can. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday announced a financial package of Rs 550 crore to provide immediate relief to people residing in flood-affected areas of ULBs including GHMC and its surrounding municipalities.

Advertisement
Back to Top