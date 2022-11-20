Tollywood woke up to another sad news with the death of writer and film director Madan on Sunday morning. Madan had written the story of Aa Naluguru, which gave veteran actor Rajendra Prasad a new lease in his acting career and a Nandi Award for Best Actor in 2004.

He also produced and directed a romantic film Pellaina Kothalo with Jagapathi Babu and Priyamani.

Madan was admitted to Apollo Hospitals after he suffered from a brain stroke five days ago and passed away while undergoing treatment in the early hours of Sunday.

Madan who hailed from Madanapalle in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh studied at Annie Besant Theosophical College, Madanapalle, and used to write short stories and direct plays during college days.

Madan, who had an interest in writing for films, came to Hyderabad and worked as an assistant under cameraman S Gopal Reddy for some time and later became a co-writer. He then wrote the stories of Kalyana Ramudu and Khushi Khushi Ga.

His first film as a fully-fledged writer- Aa Naluguru, with Rajendra Prasad, brought him into the limelight and the film fetched three Nandi Awards i.e. Best film, Best Actor, and Best character actor. Madan then next directed Pellaina Kothalo, Gunde Jhallumandi, Pravarakyudu, Coffee with My Wife, and Garam. His last film as a director was Gayathri with Mohan Babu and Manchu Vishnu in 2018.

