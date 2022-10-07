HYBE Shutting Down VLIVE, This is What We Know So Far

There is a rumour going on in the Korean Music Industry that HYBE is shutting down it’s BTS V live account.

In this regard, the V app explained in a notice, "Even if the operator changes, you can use V Live in the same way as before without any inconvenience." Then shortly after, it was announced that V LIVE service would be maintained for a certain period of time but would eventually be phased out over time.

In July, HYBE announced that it will terminate V LIVE services at the end of the year, saying, "Existing V LIVE users can continue to use V LIVE until the end of the year when the gradual integration proceeds." It is predicted that the V app service will end at the end of 2022.

In addition to this, all the past V Lives on the BTS have transferred to Weverse, which implies that Weverse is going to be an official communication channel for BTS.

Other group fans worry about what is the position of their groups which are under HYBE.

