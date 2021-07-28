Hungama Play Original Dhappa Features 13 Popular TV Actors

Superstars, Monalisa, Jay Bhanushali, Smriti Khanna, Vishal Singh, Dishank Arora, Sakshi Sharma, and Varun Jain will star in Hungama Play’s upcoming original show Dhappa. The show will feature 13 extremely popular actors; the names of more lead cast members will be announced soon. Set in small towns of India, Dhappa is a comedy-drama anthology with 5 different stories of couples who go to extreme lengths to hide their romance from their relatives, but can they play hide-and-seek forever?

Known for her path-breaking performances in Hindi TV shows like Nazar, Nazar 2, Bigg Boss 10, Nach Baliye 8, Monalisa is also a reigning superstar of Bhojpuri cinema. Talking about the show and her role, she said, “This is my first Hindi web series and I was very particular about the kind of show I wanted to be a part of. Dhappa is a modern take on the idea of romance and love. I liked the show’s novel approach towards small-town love stories, the drama that follows, and the humour that lies in such situations. I play Meera, a married woman who unknowingly steps beyond the societal boundaries of relationships causing a lot of comic turmoil in her life. I was extremely excited about the role I was offered and I feel every woman who has been married or in a long-term relationship will identify with Meera.”

Known to be a brilliant actor, Jay Bhanushali has also been the host of several reality shows like Superstar Singer, Indian Idol, Super Dancer, Sabse Bada Kalakar, Dance India Dance, and more. Talking about his role, Jay said, “Unlike a lot of us who live in big cities, those in smaller towns need to be extremely careful about how and when they express their love. Restrictions ensure that love stories blossom in total secrecy under the eyes of nosy neighbours and relatives. The story that I am a part of highlights this in a manner that will leave the viewers in splits.”

Popular for her roles in shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Meri Aashiqui Tum Se HiI, Smriti Khanna added, “I play the role of Kavita, who, along with her would-be husband, gets caught up in an awkward situation that affects the dynamics between the two families. The story highlights a relatable situation and breaks stereotypes in a manner that audiences will find quite humorous.”

Vishal Singh, who has earned recognition for his roles in TV shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya said, “The story that I’m a part of focuses on characters and families who struggle with the idea of love. At the core of the story are three youngsters involved in a series of misunderstandings. The constant interference of their respective families makes the situation even more comical and leads to an unexpected climax.”

Known for her impeccable fashion sense on social media, Sakshi Sharma said, “I am thrilled to be part of such a unique story that explores love, romance, and humour against the backdrop of a small town. I am playing role of Sanjana, who unwillingly gets caught up in a romance and has to tackle parental pressure to get out of a rather tricky situation.”

Known for shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum and Jamai 2.0, actor Varun Jain, said, “I am part of a sweet love story that is filled with unexpected twists, a lot of humour and family drama. Vishal, Sakshi and I, play three youngsters who are trying to figure out their lives amidst a misunderstanding that takes them on a dramatic roller coaster ride.”

Dishank Arora, known for shows like Raja Beta, Jiji Maa, and Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan said, “Like all the stories in the show, the story I am a part of also unfolds in a small town. I play Satish, Monalisa’s husband in the show. At the centre of the story is a minor misunderstanding between the couple that puts them in a rather hilarious spot.”

Produced by Anil V Kumar Productions, different episodes of Dhappa will be directed by Anil V Kumar and Saket Yadav. It will also feature actors like Sheela Sharma, Prithvi Sankhala, Shahab Khan, Rajesh Khera, Charu Mehra, Rudra Kaushik, Priya Pandey, Narendra Gupta, Neha Bamb, and Nitin Vakharia in pivotal roles. The show will soon be available on Hungama Play and partner networks.