Hungama Artist Aloud, BIG FM India Launch Hungama Artist Aloud app

Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent artists and content, has partnered with BIG FM India - one of the leading radio networks in the country, and special partner Vimal, Bolo Zubaan Kesari to launch the Hungama Artist Aloud App. Spanning 40+ diversified languages and 50+ genres such as Pop, Rock, Hip Hop, Folk, Indie, EDM, Ghazal, etc in music and multi-regional comedy talent, this hub for all independent artists across original content art forms will be available on Android & iOS and Hungama Artist Aloud Web. D'Cafe has developed this new app to make the application process more efficient and user-friendly.

Right from its inception, Hungama Artist Aloud has been the forerunner in presenting a platform for independent artists to showcase their talent and reach out to a wider base of listeners spread across the nation. Catering to the fans of independent music who love experiencing a perfect mix of sound, genre, and style, the app comes with many exciting features.

With the genre's popularity rising exponentially as independent artists carve their niche and fandom, the app, via the ‘Go Live’ feature will provide them a democratic approach to perform live events anywhere, anytime and earn revenue. Users can enjoy these events by purchasing either a single ticket for INR 89 or a pack of 5 for INR 269 and like / share the same with their loved ones. With a focus on elevating the real-time live event experience, the app will enable artists to get a taste of their ever-growing fandom as they will get to see the like numbers as well as interact with their fans via the live chat box. Furthermore, it shall also present ardent independent music lovers with the ultimate fan experience and engagement by allowing them to explore, share and create as many playlists as they desire.

And that’s not all, with a focus on fostering the relationship between artist and fan, the ‘S2A’ (Subscribe to Artist) feature will allow users to pay a subscription to their favourite artist for INR 89 only. Along with them receiving early access to content, these users will be the first to know, via notifications, when the artist that they’ve subscribed to has uploaded new content. What’s more, these fans will also receive one free live event pass that can be used anytime for the live event of any artist within one month of the subscription. Building a community that continues to grow, the app along with providing independent artists a platform to perform live and earn revenue will also present them with a host of marketing services.

Speaking about the launch of the app and the association, Soumini Sridhara Paul Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud, said, “Right from the start, Hungama Artist Aloud has envisioned creating a community for independent artists and their music to thrive with technology being the backbone. Taking this very thought forward the idea behind the launch of the app is to promote independent talent globally and help them reach out to a diverse audience. Independent content has been on the rise and we are thrilled to present these talented artists with a platform that takes them to further heights. We are glad to take our vision forward alongside like-minded partners such as BIG FM India, Vimal - Bolo Zubaan Kesari and the app developers, D'café. We thank each one of them for their support as we look to create a wider fan base for independent content and the artists by leveraging their expansive reach and network.”

Sunil Kumaran, Chief Brand and Digital Officer, BIG FM, said, “Today, listeners are spread across platforms, starting their day with radio and subsequently moving to other streaming platforms throughout the day. In such times, being ubiquitous is the need of the hour and we at BIG FM, keep our listeners the top priority. Our partnership with Hungama Artist Aloud, a leading platform for independent music, is to expand our wings and venture into different avenues for our listeners and stakeholders. As a part of this new app, we will have a multi-format digital presence which empowers our listener base across 58 stations to engage with BIG FM in another fresh manner.”

Vineet Dhawan, CEO, D'café added - “It’s always fun to collaborate with a dedicated team. But Hungama Artist Aloud made the experience all the more thrilling by being open to innovation.Being their technology partner has been an interesting journey for us. A wonderful creative exchange that has fuelled our curiosity. We look forward to pursuing this partnership in the long run.”