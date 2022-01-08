Hungama Artist Aloud and DeadAnt plan a thriving platform for regional stand-up comedy on Hungama Play

Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent artists and content, has partnered with DeadAnt to curate, acquire and distribute regional stand-up comedy content on its OTT platform Hungama Play and also in the podcast format from 5TH January 2022 . The idea is to provide regional comedians a platform within Hungama’s network for a wider reach. The featured artists are popular names in the regional comedy sector, known for their style, wit, and presentation.

Hungama Artist Aloud line up is an eclectic mix of high-quality comedians that will have viewers hooked. 10 artists will perform in 5 different languages — Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi and Tamil — to begin with. The roster includes Manpreet Singh, Mohit Morani, Trupti Khamkar, Mandar Bhide, Sriram Prasad, Chockalingam, Ramkumar Natarajan, Chirag Panjwani, Shravan Narayan, Subrahmanya Hegde.

Speaking about the concept and the association, Soumini Sridhara Paul - Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud, said, “Regional comedy acquisition perfectly ties in with our core philosophy of creating pathways for independent artists from different backgrounds and cultures. While all these artists are popular names in the regional market, we wanted to provide them a global platform via OTT. Since regional content, in terms of web series, movies and songs are popular in the country, we know the potential stand-up comedy has all over the world, and even closer to home. We also wanted viewers to enjoy comedy while being in the comfort of their homes along with their friends and family, and this partnership with DeadAnt has given us the opportunity to make this happen.”

Ravina Rawal, founder and editor-in-chief, DeadAnt, added, “Comedy is emerging as the new voice of the youth, with the power to unite people and uplift their mood. The internet has made it possible for content in different Indian languages to get the attention it is due. With this partnership with Hungama Artist Aloud, we hope to harness Hungama Play’s wide network to introduce talented regional comedians to new audiences across the country, and even beyond borders. Comedy always finds its audience irrespective of languages, boundaries and cultures. Thanks to Hungama’s global network the laughs will be heard from a global audience now.”

The content will also be available on MX Player, Flipkart, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Tata Sky Binge, Tata Sky Binge+, DishSMRT Stick, D2H Stream, DishSMRT Hub, SITI Playtop, ISPs like Meghbela Broadband, Alliance Broadband, ACT Fibernet and Netplus, and Smart TVs like MI TV, TCL, OnePlus TV, CVTE, Toshiba and CloudWalker.