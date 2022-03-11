HSR Layout in Bengaluru Gets NYKAA's 100th Store

Bangalore: Nykaa, India’s leading omnichannel lifestyle destination opened its 100th beauty store, Nykaa On Trend at HSR Bangalore on the globally celebrated occasion of International Women’s Day. Having started its retail journey at T3 terminal of Delhi airport in 2014, Nykaa stores today offer its unparalleled repertoire of global luxury beauty labels and trendsetting Indian brands to consumers across 45 cities.

Welcomed and loved by consumers in every city, Nykaa stores have gone wide across the country, and nearly half of its stores are now in Tier 2 & 3 cities. The personalized consultation offered by 700+ well-trained beauty advisors, who pay special attention to Nykaa’s signature ‘Art of Retailing’, make these stores a destination of choice for consumers. Nykaa’s omnichannel approach has been both a differentiator and an advantage, with the company witnessing consistently higher revenue and accelerated business in cities with stores.

Nykaa operates two formats of beauty stores- ‘Nykaa Luxe’ and ‘Nykaa On Trend’, each built in line with the company’s vision that focuses on digitization not just in business processes but to deliver a truly seamless customer journey. Nykaa stores also have the capability for hyperlocal delivery, and to accept endless aisle orders, making its entire online assortment available to the store-consumer.

Nykaa stores carry 100+ well-curated brands including Luxe brands like Estee Lauder, Mac, Clinique, Bobbi Brown, SmashBox, Huda Beauty, Aveda; the company’s own brands like Nykaa Cosmetics, Nykaa Naturals, Kay Beauty, and Dot & Key, besides exclusively available global favorites like Charlotte Tilbury, Jo Malone London, e.l.f Cosmetics, Too Faced, Murad, Nuxe, Sulwhasoo, among others. This selection offers a unique and attractive proposition to consumers while also reiterating the confidence these brands have in Nykaa’s retail expertise and beauty leadership in India.

Commenting on the launch of the 100th store, Anchit Nayar, CEO E-commerce Beauty, Nykaa said, “From store one to hundred, our confidence in the power of the omnichannel model has remained strong and continues to grow. With innovation and agility at the heart of our business, Nykaa is constantly exploring newer pin codes for our retail stores to deepen our reach and to make shopping online and offline entirely seamless. Our focus remains on delivering on-trend, authentic products in line with the ever-evolving consumer behaviour and beauty trends. This has enabled us to secure the trust of consumers and we are humbled to witness their loyalty across all our points of sale for nearly a decade.”

Commenting on this milestone, Rohan Vaziralli, GM India at Estee Lauder Companies, a key partner brand said, “Congratulations on your 100th door! We are proud to partner with Nykaa to bring an omnichannel prestige beauty experience to our consumers across India.”