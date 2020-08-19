Rebel star Prabhas is the man of the hour. Prabhas announced his next project ‘Adipurush’ with Om Raut. Speculations are doing rounds that Prabhas wasn’t the first choice for ‘Adipurush’.

Director Om Raut of Tanhaji's fame is believed to have narrated the story to Hrithik Roshan, first but the ‘War’ actor didn’t give any response to the film and asked the filmmaker to wait for some time. Sources say that the script later went on to another actor and it finally came into Prabhas' hands.

When the director narrated the story, Baahubali actor was impressed with the script and he gave a nod to the film. This is how Prabhas grabbed the project which was rejected by Hrithik. We don't know whether this piece of news is true or false. Let us wait for the makers' response.

The popular T series is producing the film with a whopping amount of Rs 500 crore. More details about the cast and crew are yet to be announced. The film regular shoot will commence sometime in 2021.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will be next seen in 'Radhe Shyam' under the direction of Radha Krishna. Pooja Hegde who is basking in the success of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' will be sharing screen space with Prabhas in 'Radhe Shyam'. Watch this space for more updates.