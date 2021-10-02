How Tollywood Fans Reacted to Sam-Chay Divorce

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha, Tollywood's sensational couple, announced their split on social media.

They first met in the Yem Maya Chesave movie. From there, they were good friends for ten years. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha were both called as ChaySam. They stepped into another relationship as husband and wife. ChaySam was an adorable couple and also become an inspirational pair to many fans. After four years of marriage, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue their own paths.

NagaChaitanya took to Twitter and wrote, " After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on."

Also Read: Official: Samantha, Naga Chaitanya To Part Ways

Earlier, there was news that Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were getting a divorce. But fans hoped that it was just a rumor. But after hearing the news, the fans were shocked.

Here are the reactions: