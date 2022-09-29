How to Slay The Black Saree Look Like Kanika Dhillon

When we want to slay our Desi attires we look up to our favourites. Kanaika Dhillon the writer/co producer is one fashionista who has been giving us some classy fashion goals to take on and rock our Desi side with the most loved colour Black. Here are 3 times when the fashionista showed us how to slay our Desi Black Saree looks at the Red Carpets leaving our jaws dropped.

If you want to look stylish and yet have your desi avatar on point, A classic Black Net saree with golden lace work is your go to outfit for any occasion.

A Corset blouse and Boots to make your desi look amp up to another level. Kanika Dhillon takes her look with glamour and simplicity with nude makeup and Minimal Jewellery.

Lehenga - Saree? Yes! Twirl it up with a good lehenga saree with a backless blouse, jhumkas and a smokey eye to save the night.

Kanika Dhillon keeps amazing us with all her Saree looks whenever she is spotted out on her adventures. The above 3 looks coming from her Black Saree lists are our favourite.