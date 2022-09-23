How Ranbir Kapoor Helped Fans After Stampede to Take Selfies

On National Cinema Day, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji visited Thane's Viviana Mall to promote their latest film 'Brahmastra'.

Hundreds of fans gathered at the mall to catch a glimpse of the actor. According to the pictures and videos doing the rounds, Ranbir can be seen mobbed with his fans. He waved at them and also interacted with some of his fans and well-wishers.Some of his fans, who wanted to click a picture with Ranbir, fell on the ground. In one of the videos shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, the 39-year-old actor can be seen rushing to help those who fell down.

Ranbir, Alia and Ayan are currently enjoying the success of 'Brahmastra', which marks the first on-screen collaboration of Alia and Ranbir. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Alia announced that she is expecting her first child with Ranbir in June this year. The couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for several years.

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next gangster drama film 'Animal' alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. Apart from that he also has Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor, which is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.

Courtesy: Free Press Journal

