How to Participate in Zee Telugu's Dance India Dance Show

Hyderabad, 17th June 2022: Determined to keep its audience entertained and to provide a platform for budding talent to grow, Zee Telugu is all set to launch the first season of the popular dance reality show - Dance India Dance. DID has been Zee Network’s premier reality show that has given the Indian Film Industry several talented artists. After the super success of the show on several network channels, Zee Telugu is now all set to launch Dance India Dance Telugu season 1 and with that, it is all set to present several talented individuals across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana a golden chance to be a part of the show.

ZEE Telugu through Dance India Dance Telugu will look out for dancers from different cultural backgrounds and lifestyles through on-ground auditions that will kickstart from 23rd June across different cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including the likes of Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Kurnool, Khammam, Warangal, and Hyderabad. Contestants aged between 6 and 60 will be given an opportunity to showcase their talent and shine on the big stage.

Dance aspirants can also participate via digital auditions by sending their videos on Whatsapp no. 9154984009, or email to did.zeetelugu@gmail.com or by logging on to didtelugu.zee5.com.