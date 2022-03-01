How Much Will A Ticket To BTS Concert Cost In India?

The South Korean Boy Band BTS is likely to visit India and their concert may be held in Ahmedabad soon. However, as of now, there is no official information regarding this. The Desi ARMY members are super excited for the mega show. Now, the question of ticket price for the concert came into picture. As it is an international show, the cost may be high. Let us wait for the official information.

According to the reports, the ticket price for "BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE" started from $242 which equals approximately Rs 18,000 in India. The cost of the premium tickets, which include seats near the stage is around $7875 which equals Rs. 5,85,856.

BTS members may come to India as a part of their Global Tour. The other places where BTS members are going to perform includes Asia, the US, Europe, Australia, Canada, Latin America.