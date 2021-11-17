How Much Remuneration Did Jessie Earn From Bigg Boss Telugu?

All the Bigg Boss Telugu fans are seriously disappointed after Jaswanth Addala aka Jessie was evicted from the Bigg Boss Telugu house due to his ill health.

After his exit from the Bigg Boss house, Kajal, who got the least number of votes from the audience, reportedly escaped last week's elimination.

Many fans feel that Jessie needs a re-entry, and many of them are not able to digest this news. However, some fans are happy that he will be able to get cured and that his health will improve. According to the most recent insider reports, Jessie was paid a large sum as his remuneration.

As per the buzz from industry sources, Jessie got paid Rs 1.5 lakh per week, which sums up to Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh for 10 weeks. Besides this, all medical expenses for Jessie were paid by the show makers themselves, it is learnt.

After yesterday's nominations, all contestants, except Captain Ravi, were nominated for this week's elimination. As per the unofficial voting trends of the nominated contestants, it is clear that Anee, Kajal, and Maanas are in the danger zone.