How Much Prize Money Did Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 17 Kannada Winner Srinidhi Shastry Get?

Shrinidhi Shastry has emerged as the winner of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' singing reality show in Kannada on zee TV channel.

In the season 17, of the reality show grand finale there were two rounds in which contestants Kiran Patil, and Sharadhi Patil were eliminated in the first round.

There were three participants left in the final third round. Among Shrinidhi Shastry, Kambada Rangaiah, and Ashwin, Shrinidhi Shastry passed the test in flying colours.

The votes given by the audience and the marks given by the jury members were taken into consideration and then the final winner was announced.

Ashwin Sharma and Kambada Rangaiah came first and second runner up in this contest. Champion Shrinidhi Shastry got a prize money of rupees ten lakhs. While Ashwin Sharma got five lakhs. Kambada Rangaiah had to be contented with 2.5 lakhs.