How Much Loss Did Korean Music Company HYBE Suffer Because of BTS Hiatus?

Shares of Hybe Co., the agency that manages the South Korean pop phenomenon BTS, plunged by a record after the band said its members will focus on individual projects for a while.

Hybe sank as much as 28% on Wednesday in Seoul, touching its lowest level on record since its trading debut in October 2020 and wiping out as much as $1.7 billion in market value. The stock incurred a loss to finish 25% lower after the agency said the group will “remain active as a team.”

In the nine years since their debut, BTS made up to 27 percent of HYBE's US album sales and streams, additionally making up nearly all of the company's touring income.

According to HYBE's 2021 fourth-quarter earnings report, BTS drove a 980.5 percent (YoY) increase in concert sales, earning the company approximately 49.7 billion won ($42,000,000). The majority of those earnings came from BTS' 'Permission to Dance' concerts in Los Angeles.

Also, Jungkook has recently made a statement saying in V live that they are not disbanding, and will just focus on their own projects and also they will work in a group. They have some schedules for group programs as well, he said.

