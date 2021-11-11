How Much Does Akkineni Nagarjuna's Shirt Cost?

Akkineni Nagarjuna is one of the finest actors in Tollywood. Currently, Nagarjuna is busy hosting the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5'. Yes, Nagarjuna will be returning to Bigg Boss every weekend to grill the contestants.

He also charges a fancy remuneration to host the show. Nagarjuna is known for this super stylish looks and his appearance in every weekend episode of Bigg Boss is proof of that.

Did you watch last weekend's episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5? The green Etro paisley silk shirt worn by Nagarjuna for Saturday's episode is said to be worth a small fortune. Can you guess the price of the shirt?

The price of the shirt is said to be $1310 and when converted into rupees it amounts to Rs 83,908. Check out the picture from the episode:

Check out the picture or promo of the episode: