How Much Did Yash Charge for KGF 2? Check Remuneration

Director Prashanth Neel's KGF 2 featuring Yash in the lead roles released on April 14, 2022. The film has earned a whopping Rs 700 crore plus profits at the worldwide box office. KG2 has emerged as the ninth highest grosser by an Indian film, surpassing Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju and Salman Khan's Sultan.

In a few areas, Yash has also beaten Pushpa and RRR records. The film is heading to join Rs 1000 crore club a couple of days from now.

Now the biggest question that everyone wants to know is how much did Yash charge for his role in KGF 2. Apparently, Yash charged Rs 27 crore for essaying the role of Rocky in KGF 2! Now that is really a huge remuneration if reports are to be believed.

Apart from Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, and Sanjay Dutt play important roles in KGF2.

