How Much Did Vijay TV Pay VJ Maheshwari For Bigg Boss 6 Tamil?

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 is becoming more interesting by the day, and the contestants' true faces are revealed each week after every task. Bigg Bos Tamil viewers are liking season 6 more than the previous seasons. It is known that Kamal Haasan has a special fan base for his hosting style on the Bigg Boss Tamil stage.

In tonight's episode, Kamal Haasan eliminates VJ Maheshwari from Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house. VJ Maheshwari is the fifth contestant to get an exit pass from the show. Bigg Boss Tamil viewers believe that VJ Maheshwari's fight with ADK might be the reason for her elimination. The audience did not like her attitude in a recent episode when ADK asked why she made faces whenever he spoke.

Well, do you want to know how much VJ Maheshwari earned from Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6? According to social media sources, Vijay Television and Bigg Boss Tamil makers paid VJ Maheshwari around Rs 2.5–3 lakh per week. So VJ Maheshwari's total remuneration is around Rs 14-15 lakh. This is only an estimated figure and there is no official announcement from the actress on this.

VJ Maheswari is an actor, who was a VJ earlier. She has been seen in severak Tamil TV shows and films. She shot to limelight after her role of Kavya in 'Puthu Kavithai' on Star Vijay. Maheshwari also appeared in the recently released Kamal Haasan's Vikram.