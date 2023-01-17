How Much Did Vijay TV Pay Kathiravan For Bigg Boss 6 Tamil?

There are only a few days until the much-anticipated Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 finale. After 14 weeks, fans can know the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 winner on December 22, 2023 (Sunday). In the last episode, contestants celebrated Pongal with Super Singer 9 contestants and other old contestants.

As the finale week approached, Bigg Boss Tamil fans were eager to learn who would be the winner, runner-up, and who would take home the cash box.

As of now, six contestants remained in the Bigg Boss house. Azeem, Vikaraman, Shivin, Karthiavan, Myna Nandhini, and Amudhavanam remained in the house. This week, Azeem and Vikraman were in the safe zone, while Amudhavanam is in the danger zone.

It is known that Rachitha will enter the Bigg Boss house by taking the cash box. Who will take the cash box? As per reports, Kathiravan will take the cash box and leave the house.

The cash box could contain a cash prize of 10 to 15 lakhs. Kathiravan also earns between Rs 18,000 and Rs 20,000 per week. Kathir could be paid between Rs. 25 and Rs. 28 lakhs for his 14-week stay. So, in total, Kathir may earn between 35 and 43 lakhs.

