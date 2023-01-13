How Much Did Thanivu Makers Pay Ajithkumar?

Ajith Kumar's action drama Thunivu released worldwide in theatres on January 11, 2023. Starring Ajith Kumar, the film was directed by H. Vinoth and also stars manju Warrier, Samuthirakani and Prem Kumar in prominent roles.

Have a look the remuneration paid to the lead stars of the film.

Samuthirakani

The Tamil star acted in the role of DGP Dayalan in Thunivu. For the film, Samuthirakani charged a whopping sum of Rs 1 crore.

John Kokken

John Kokken reportedly charged Rs 70 lakh for being a part of the film Thunivu.

Mamathi Chari

Mamathi Chari reportedly charged a sum of Rs 70 lakh for the movie.

Prem Kumar

The popular actor reportedly charged Rs 50 lakh for his role in the movie.

Ajith Kumar

The Tamil superstar reportedly took 70 crore for his role of Michael aka Darkdevil in Thunivu.

