How Much Did Colors Kannada Pay Roopesh Shetty For Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 curtains came down last night and viewers enjoyed this season with high drama and fights between the contestants.

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 grand finale was interesting as both strong contenders Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga were in the race to bag the trophy. As expected, Roopesh Shetty bagged the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 trophy and Rakesh Adiga became the runner-up. Roopesh Shetty gained a huge following outside the BBK house, thanks to his OTT stint. He impressed the audience with his behavior and performance in the tasks. We can say that Roopesh Shetty had fewer fights in the house than other contestants.

Roopesh Shetty was among the contestants with highly predicted to be the winner since day one of the show. Roopesh Shetty fans are overwhelmed with Colors Kannada channel’s fair decision and celebrating his win on the internet.

Do you want to know how much was Roopesh Shetty's remuneration for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10? As per reports, Roopesh Shetty signed a deal of Rs 3 lakhs per week with Bigg Boss makers, Colors Kannada. On the other hand, Roopesh Shetty bagged Rs 50 lakh as the winner prize including extra prize money Rs 10 lakh. If this be true, the total remuneration of Roopesh Shetty is estimated to be Rs 60 lakhs.