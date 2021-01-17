How Much Did Bigg Boss Tamil Makers Pay Ramya Pandian? Her Remuneration Is Massive

Ramya Pandian, an Indian actress who works in Tamil films is one of the strongest contestants in the house of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. Today, we are going to know about who is going to win the most prestigious title of this season. The top five finalists of this season are Aari Arjuna, Balaji Murugadoss, Rio Raj and Som Shekar and Ramya Pandian is the only female contestant to be in the top five finalists of the season.

Now, the question is that how much Ramya Pandian is going to earn for her stint in the Bigg Boss show. According to the reports, Ramya is going to get Rs 2 lakh per week. So, if we calculate, the Aan Devathai actress will get Rs. 30 lakh. If she becomes the winner of the show, then Ramya will become the second female contestant to win Bigg Boss Tamil title after Riythvika who emerged out as the winner of season 2.

Ramya won the hearts of the folks with her performance in show. She earned an immense fan following. Not only Kamal Haasan, the host of the show but also many mini-screen audiences loved the way Ramya played the game. She is one of the contestants in the BB house who never stepped back to share her opinions in the show. Gabriella Charlton exited the show in the last week and has got Rs 5 lakh as the cash prize.

Here are some of the adorable photos from the Instagram of Ramya Pandian.