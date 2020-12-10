How much is Chiranjeevi's Cardigan Worth?

We witnessed another grand marriage this year. Mega princess Niharika got hitched to Chaitanya On December 9 at Udaivillas palace in Udaipur. Now, fans are discussing about the attires of guests who attended the grand event. One of the Mega Star fans wondered how much was the cost of Chireenjeevi’s shirt?

We tried to dig in to find the answer to Mega fan's question. Tollywood Mega Star Chiranjeevi is always unique in his style. He looked stunning at his brother's daughter Niharika’s wedding. Chiranjeevi was seen in chevron contrast jumper in Black. He was seen sporting a blue cardigan with pants. If one were to go by the style decoder page on social media page on Instagram, the dress cost is about Rs. 5,800. Mega Star Chiranjeevi is known to keep it simple yet stylish. Megastar stood out in the crowd.