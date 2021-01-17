How Much Balaji Murugadoss Is Charging For Bigg Boss Tamil Show?

Finally, the most awaited day has come. The grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 is going to start at 6 PM today. All the contestants in the show kept their fuller efforts to be in the show. But now, there are only five contestants in the house.

Gabriella Charlton walked out of the show with a cash prize of Rs. 5 lakh in the last episode. Now, the top five finalists of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 are Balaji Murugadoss, Aari Arjuna, Ramya Pandian, Som Shekar and Rio Raj.

All the contestants have garnered an immense fan following but Balaji is one of the contestants who is much talked about. According to the reports, Balaji is charging Rs 1.5 lakh per week as remuneration. He stayed in the house for nearly 106 days.

We don't know who is going to bag the title, but some of the rumours are doing the rounds stating that Aari Arjunan is going to be the title winner of this season. We don't know what happens in the show. Let us wait and watch.

Balajai is one of the persons in the house who speaks his mind and shares his thoughts and opinions. His lifestory about abusive parents had made many people cry. He shared a good relationship with Shivani Naryanan in the show. Kamal Haasan, the host of the show praised Balaji Murugadoss many times in the show.

Here are some stunning photos from the Instagram of Balaji.