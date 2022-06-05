How Much are Khatron Ke Khiladi Makers Paying Rohit Shetty Per Episode?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one the most adventurous shows on the Indian television. Khatron Ke Khiladi makers are all set to air season 12 soon and viewers can't wait to watch it. The contestants who are ready to impress the viewers with their dare devilry stunts are Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Sriti Jha, Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani, Mohit Malik, Chetna Pande, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Erika Packard, and Faisal Sheikh. Rohit Shetty will be hosting the show.

Rohit has been hosting the show successfully for the past six seasons. The audience is so impressed with his hosting skills that they just cannot imagine Khatron Ke Khiladi without Rohit Shetty. KKK viewers like the way Rohit handles the situation and schools the contestants. Rohit has a special following for his hosting. And it is worth mentioning here that Rohit is one of the reasons for KKK's high TRP ratings

Do you know how much Rohit earns from Khatron Ke Khiladi? If not, then check this out. As per sources, Rohit Shetty earned around Rs 49 lakh per episode in season 11. Earlier, Rohit's remuneration was around Rs 30 to 35 lakh per episode. Now, for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the makers are said to be paying him Rs 50 lakh per episode. We can say that KKK makers are mighty impressed with Rohit Shetty.

Back to Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, the shoot of KKK 12 began yesterday with contestants seen doing stunts to woo the host. For more updates, follow Sakshi Post.