How Much Is Anushka-Kohli Net Worth?

Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma have a huge fan base. Fans enjoy every post of the couple on social media and they find ways to get details about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. This time, they are did a dig up on the net worth of Kohli and Anushka.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in 2017. They often give couple goals to the younger generation with their gestures. Fans lovingly call them Virushka. Kohli and Anushka have achieved great success in their respective professions. They met first during the shoot of a shampoo brand commercial in 2013. And there was no looking back later.

Now, Anushka and Kohli are ready to enjoy the new phase of life. The couple is expecting their first child early next year. Here is the combined net worth of the couple. Virat and Anushka have marked an approximate total of Rs 1200 crore as of January 2020.

Let’s have a look at their individual net worth

Virat topped the Forbes Celebrities 100 list withRs 252.72 crore in 2019 as his gross earning.

Virat Kohli total net worth is Rs 900 crore reported by GQ. However, this was as of January 2020.

Being a Captain for Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premier league Virat was paid Rs 18 crore. He was the highest-paid player in the IPL.

His annual salary from BCCI is a respectable Rs 7 crore.

Virat has multiple brand endorsements. He also owns two restaurants. So, his net worth could easily be close to Rs 1000 crore or more.

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma had earned Rs 28.67 crore as per the Forbes list in 2019. She stands at 21st place on the celebrities 100.

Anushka Sharma has also had multiple endorsements and magazine shoots

Together, Anushka and Virat own a luxurious apartment in Mumbai. Reports say, their home costs nearly Rs 34 crore

(The above mentioned net worth is based on Forbes and GQ Report)