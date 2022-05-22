How Many Votes Did Bigg Boss Nonstop Finalists Get

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT came to an end on May 21st. Bigg Boss Nonstop has grabbed the attention of small screen viewers. Finally, after a lot of suspense and a close contest between Bindu Madhavi and Akhil Sarthak, Bindu has bagged the Bigg Boss OTT Telugu trophy. Everyone expected that Akhil would win the trophy, as viewers assumed Akhil is the strongest contestant than Bindu Madhavi. Most of the Bigg Boss Non Stop viewers thought that Akihil would garner more votes as he had a huge fan following on social media. Though they have voted and supported him, but he failed to defeat Bindu's vote bank.

Any guesses about the votes that Bigg Boss Non Stop top five finalists have got? According to social media sources, Bindu Madhavi, the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT, has bagged around 45 to 50 lakh votes and Akhil got 43 to 47 lakh votes. Anyway, the figures are not confirmed.

Here's the list of Top Five Finalists and the votes they secured in the grand finale

Bindu Madhavi Winner of Bigg Boss Non Stop (48 lakhs)

Akhil Sarthak Runner Up of Bigg Boss Non Stop(46 lakhs)

Shiva Second Runner Up Of Bigg Boss Non Stop (33 lakhs)

Ariyana(11 lakhs)

Mitraaw (6 lakhs)

Rumours are doing the rounds that the makers are planning to start the new season of Bigg Boss Telugu television show in a couple of months.