How Many Hours are Indians Watching TV?

According to a research, Indian consumers spend over four hours per day watching video on their Amazon Fire TV devices in 2021, up from three hours per day in 2020. One in every three Fire TV users waved goodbye to a cable or DTH connection when interacting with Alexa on Fire TV devices an average of once every 4 seconds.

"Over 150 million Fire TV devices have been sold worldwide, with customers streaming billions of hours of entertainment each month," said Parag Gupta, Amazon Devices' India Head. "We will continue to innovate on behalf of our consumers to help them find and enjoy new series, movies, and other content," he said. Customers purchased Fire TV devices in 80% of the country's pin codes.

"Sales of Fire TV devices grew in smaller cities like as Hisar, Tiruvallur, Chittoor, Alwar, Imphal, and South Andaman," the business added. Comedy has been the most popular TV genre among Fire TV users. Customers' requests for smart home control via Alexa on their Fire TV devices climbed by more than 150% in 2021 compared to the previous year, said the company.