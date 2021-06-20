How Long Will Superstar Rajinikanth's US Visit For Health Checkup Last?

Rajinikanth and his wife Latha were spotted at the Chennai International airport on Friday. A couple of photos and videos of Rajinikanth went viral on all social media platforms. Rajinikanth was being treated at Singapore in 2011 for more than a year.

According to the reports, Thalaiva is going to the US for a general health check-up and it is said that he is going to stay in the US for a couple of weeks as the 'Darbar' hero would undergo a few tests. He is expected to return to India on July 8th. Rajinikanth travels to the US frequently for his routine medical check-up. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 'Kabali' hero couldn't travel last year.

In the video that is going viral on all social media platforms, one could see Rajinikanth in a black full sleeved sweatshirt and a grey jeans. He is accompanied by his wife Latha Rajinikanth.

It is learned that Rajinikanth is going to meet his son-in-law Dhanush who is shooting for 'The Gray Man' in Los Angeles.

Coming to Rajinikanth, he is wating for the release of his upcoming movie, Annaatthe. The movie is touted to be a rural drama in which Keerthy Suresh and Khushbhu Sundar are seen in important roles.

Keerthy Suresh after signing Rajinikanth's movie, she said that, “Extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey. From being awestruck by Rajinikanth to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you director Siva and Sun Pictures.”

Rajinikanth was last seen in AR Murugadoss directed Darbar.