How Fans Reacted After Johnny Dep Won Defamation Case Against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial is now the most talked about topic all over the world. Johnny had sued his ex-wife Amber for $50 million, claiming that she had defamed him in a newspaper opinion piece when she referred to herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." Amber countersued him for $100 million, claiming he slandered her by labelling her a liar. After a long and dramatic trial, the closing arguments were heard on June 1. Netizens followed the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber with renewed interest as it was aired live and they got to see Amber's real face. The public believes Amber is a liar, and the hashtag #JusticeForJohnny was trending on Twitter throughout the trial.

On the last day of the trial, Johnny Depp was not present for the final hearing. He was in the UK to join guitarist Jeff Beck in concert. The news is that Johnny Depp won his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard on Wednesday, with the jury ruling that she libelled him when she penned an op-ed claiming to be a victim of domestic abuse.

The seven-person civil jury ordered Heard to pay Depp $15 million, albeit the state's punitive damages cap means Depp will only receive $10.35 million. "However, the jury ordered Depp to pay Heard $2 million for her counterclaim, claiming she was defamed when Depp's lawyer dismissed her allegations as a hoax."

Ambe took to Twitter after leaving the courtroom and wrote, "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband."

Check out Amber Heard's tweet:

Johnny Depp said that the jury gave him his life back.

Netizens' Reactions:

As Johnny Depp was absent in the court, his fans, who were cheering for Johnny outside the courtroom during each trial too were missing. However, fans cheered him on Twitter. Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the actor and his timeline is flooded with messages from fans who are now waiting to get back all the lost projects.

Amber Heard, in her sob-story-defeat speech said “I’m even more disappointed in what this verdict means for other women” on behalf of other women, I can confirm we are absolutely DELIGHTED with the verdict 🥂 #TruthWins #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeardlsALiar — 🌼 (@mahoganysaid) June 1, 2022

This is NOT a setback for women. We still believe the victims, we just didn't believe YOU. #JusticeForJohhnyDepp #JohnnyDepp #TruthWins https://t.co/nvg3W4DCOO — Oceana (@oce4n4) June 1, 2022

Let’s not forget what Camille Vasquez has done for millions of women she inspired so many to get into Law. She really is currently the face of what it means to be a lawyer. #JusticeForJohhnyDepp #verdictwatch #JohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/pfsWa2bwCI — Adam 💚 (@FGR_ADAM) June 1, 2022