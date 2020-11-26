How Dubai Princess Haya Seduced Her British Bodyguard Lover, Paid Millions To Keep Affair Secret

Princess Haya, sixth wife of Dubai ruler Mohammed Al Maktoum paid her British bodyguard £1.2 million to keep their affair a secret. It is also being said that Haya paid a hefty amount to couple other Bodyguards who had a hunch about this affair, to keep their mouth shut.

Haya bint Hussein, is a 46 years old Princess of Jordan who was married to 70 years old ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The information of Haya and the bodyguard’s secret affair came out in the open during a court hearing.

The bodyguard was 37-year-old Russell Flowers. It was revealed that along with the amount Haya paid him, she also regularly showered him with expensive gifts, watches and even a vintage shotgun during the course of their two-year affair.

Princess Haya and her husband are now separated. She lives with her two kids in Kensington after winning their custody in a court hearing. Even the bodyguard Russell's wife has left him. Sources revealed that she was distraught upon hearing this news and ended her four-year marriage.