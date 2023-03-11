How to Book Tickets For BTS Suga Solo Agust D Tour

K-pop ensemble BTS member Suga will embark on his first solo tour in April. Suga named his tour "Agust D" and this is one of the members of BTS's first solo tour

Schedule:

Suga's World tour will start in the United States on April 26 and 27, with stops at Belmont Park, Newark, Rosemont, Los Angeles, and Oakland on May 3, 5, and 16.

Suga will then perform in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 10-11, Singapore, on June 17-18, and Jakarta, Indonesia, on May 26-28. He will perform at Seoul, South Korea's Jamsil Indoor Stadium on June 24-25. The end of Suga's solo tour in Japan has not yet been made public.

How to buy tickets:

Like every previous BTS tour tickets are selling out swiftly. Bookings on Ticketmaster began on March 3. A website like Vivid Seats also sells Agust D tickets available at various price points.

Last year, the seven-piece band declared a temporary break in order for some to seek solo opportunities while others served in the military. Suga, like the other members, has released solo mixtapes in the past, including two under the nickname Agust D.

