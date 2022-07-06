How Aditya Roy Kapur transformed into OM

The much anticipated action entertainer Rashtra Kavach OM starring Aditya Roy Kapur has created a massive buzz amongst the audience. Ever since the trailer launched the audience has been in awe of his physical transformation.

Helmed by debutant Kapil Verma, the movie entails raw action performed by Aditya which will showcase the actor in a never seen before avatar.

He opened up about his special prep he had to undergo to excel the character, he said, “OM is a special project and I was hooked to the script when I heard it for the first time. From the beginning I knew that the character needed a lot of discipline and training to get into the desired physical shape.”

Talking about the action he further adds,”For the film I trained in action for 4 months and to maintain the physique I had to keep the balance between action training and heavy weight training to build muscles during workout. This has been my most physically challenging film to date. But it was a process that was necessary to do justice to the role."

The action entertainer also stars Sanjana Sanghi, Jackie Shroff, Prakash Raj, Ashutosh Rana and Prachi Shah in pivotal roles.

Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan present, A Paper Doll Entertainment Production, produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan, 'Rashtra Kavach OM' is directed by Kapil Verma. The film is all set to release in cinemas on 1st July 2022.