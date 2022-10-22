Host Salman Khan to Skip Shanivar Ke Vaar Over Dengue

Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan is not hosting this weekend episode. As per recent reports, BB16 host Salman Khan is down with Dengue and has been under the weather over the last four days. Hence, it is possible that the third weekend episode of Bigg Boss 16 will be hosted by Karan Johar.

In the recent BB16 promo dropped by Colors, we can see Karan Johar schooling Gori and other contestants for provoking Archana Gautam after Bigg Boss announced her as the house captain. Bigg Boss 16 viewers were surprised to see Karan in an angry mood. Colors released the promo with the caption "Archana aur Gori ke beech hui takraar par uthaaye Karan Johar ne sawaal. Ab iss weekend kya hoga inka haal?"

Check out the promo:

As per Bigg Boss 16 viewers, Karan Johar is back on the BB stage after the Bigg Boss OTT show because Salman could not make it.

Meanwhile, the contestants in BB16, who got nominated for third-week eviction are Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Manya Singh, and Shalin Bhanot.

As per sources, Sajid and Manya Singh are at the bottom of the list. Bigg Boss 16 viewers and a few small-screen celebrities are rooting for Sajid's elimination from the BB16 house. Besides, a few social media influencers are protesting against his participation. On the other hand, netizens feel that Manya Singh is hardly providing any good content to the show and say that makers could evict her. But Manyas's needless fight with Priyanka Chahar has become meme material on social media.

Let us wait and watch tonight's episode to find out which the contestant will get an exit pass from the Bigg Boss 16 house. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.