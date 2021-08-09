Honey Singh Divorce case: Physical Torture, Casual Sex, Sexual Harassment, Domestic Violence

New Delhi: Shalini Talwar, the wife of popular singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, has made shocking claims against him. Under the Protection of Women from Domestic Abuse Act, she has filed a domestic violence complaint against the Punjabi artist, seeking Rs 10 crore in compensation. Shalini claims she was treated like a 'farm animal,' from 'casual sex with women' to 'physical abuse.'

Shalini's accusation against Yo Yo Honey Singh reads as follows:

Singer Honey Singh is in trouble.

According to reports, the singer's wife has asked the court to order her to pay a monthly rent of Rs 5 lakh for a completely furnished apartment in Delhi so that she may live independently of her widowed mother. She's also tried to prevent the singer from selling or transferring any stake in their shared home to a third party, as well as selling her dowry items.

Honey Singh has been charged with domestic violence.

Talwar has said in her plea that she has been physically assaulted by Singh for the past ten years. She further stated that there is proof of different acts of domestic abuse committed against her, seeking that the court issue orders against him under the 2005 Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

Shocking! Honey Singh's wife claims that her father-in-law groped her 'chest'

Shalini Talwar stated in her court filing that once she was changing her clothes, her father-in-law walked into her room intoxicated and groped her chest.

Yo Yo Honey Singh cheated on his wife

According to sources, Honey Singh's wife, Shalini Talwar, accused her husband of infidelity, claiming that he used to have casual intercourse with several women, didn't wear his wedding ring, and beat her cruelly for posting their wedding photos online.

Cruelty and Mental Harassment

'Due to mental harassment and cruelty imposed upon her over a period of time, she also suffered from symptoms of depression and sought medical help,' Shalini Talwar claimed in the petition, submitted through attorneys Sandeep Kapur, Apoorva Pandey, and G Kashyap, according to reports.

On January 23, 2011, Hirdesh Singh, also known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Talwar tied the knot. She said how Singh and his family destroyed her psychologically and emotionally, to the point where she began to think of herself as a "farm animal" who was "herded from here to there while being cruelly treated."