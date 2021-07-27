Honest Tax Payer Thala Ajith Trending After Vijay Luxury Car Controversy

Thala Ajith is one of the most popular stars in the south Indian film industry. He receives immense respect from fans and celebs. He enjoys an incredible fan following. After Vijay's luxury car controversy wherein Thalapathy Vijay didn't pay the tax on the car he had imported in 2012. The Madras High Court imposed Rs. 1 lakh fine. Now, the hashtag #HonestTaxPayerThalaAjith is trending on Twitter. See how fans are tweeting on the microblogging site. Here are the tweets.

Thala Ajith is a perfect role model for all. Always proud of him.#HonestTaxPayerThalaAjith pic.twitter.com/QDwnHWr8f0 — Vimal Thala (@VimalPS9) July 27, 2021

Whatever the situation it is he never disgraced or haven't fall on any controversies ! Forever Thala Ajith ❣️ #HonestTaxPayerThalaAjith#Valimai pic.twitter.com/cvdalqCUO1 — Vijay தலᵛᵃˡᶤᵐᵃᶤ (@Vijay50052348) July 27, 2021

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that honest taxpayers need to be recognized for paying their taxes without giving a miss and appreciated the Income Tax Department for the successful implementation of various reforms.

An official statement reads - "The minister observed that the honest taxpayers deserve to be recognized for the contribution they are making to the progress of the nation by dutifully paying their due share of taxes... She also lauded taxpayers for discharging their compliance obligations despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic."