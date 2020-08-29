US actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for acting in 'Black Panther' died on Friday. He was 43 and died at his home in Los Angeles. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it for the last four years. He is survived by his wife and a parent and had no children.

His family in a statement said that, "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more - all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios and chief creative officer of Marvel in a statement said that, "He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family.”

Kamala Harris took to her Twitter and wrote, "Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. Here is the tweet.

Joe Biden tweeted as, "The true power of Chadwick Boseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time."

Viola Davis wrote, "Chadwick, no words to express my devastation of losing you. Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity. It was an honor working beside you, getting to know you. Rest well prince. May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you."

Edgar Wright tweeted as, "What a wrenching loss to have Chadwick Boseman leave so soon. He was brilliant in films that are as big as hits get, yet it still feels he was just warming up. Such a committed actor, I especially love his James Brown in Get On Up, a seemingly impossible part, & yet he nailed it."

Frank Thomas wrote as, "I know it’s late at night but I’m so shocked to hear the news of Chadwick Boseman’s death! His portrayal of Jackie Robinson and James Brown brought me to tears because he was that great in both roles of them! He absorbed their greatness and nailed it."