Holi Songs in Hindi

This year, Holi falls on March 8 and Holika Dahan falls on March 7th. Holi lasts a night and a day, beginning on the evening of Purnima in the Hindu calendar month of Phalguna, which correlates to the middle of March in the Gregorian calendar. Holi celebrates the eternal and divine love of god Radha Krishna. The day also represents the triumph of good over evil, as it celebrates the deity Vishnu's victory as Narasimha Narayana over Hiranyakashipu.

Check out the Holi Bollywood Song: