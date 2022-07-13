HIT: The First Case Special Screening for Real Heroes in Uniform at Delhi

As Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra and the director, Dr Sailesh Kolanu reach Delhi for promoting their film HIT: The First Case. They started their day by visiting Delhi Commissioner Rakesh Asthana to invite him to the special screening held for Delhi Police. The first screening of the film was shown to the brave men of Delhi Police and their family members yesterday evening.

The Police force really liked the film and were pleased by the efforts put in by the HIT team for creating such a detailed journey of an officer while solving a crime. They could deeply connect with the story of the investigative cop officer, Vikram.

One of the DIG’s Wife, also expressed, how Forensic as a department is never showcased in films with this honesty. She was extremely pleased by the nature of the film as it focus on the forensic department.

Actress Huma Qureshi was also seen gracing this special screening of HIT: The First Case along with the real heroes of Delhi.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present in association with Dil Raju Productions HIT: The First Case. Directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore. The film starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra hits the theatres on the 15th of July, 2022.