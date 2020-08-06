MUMBAI: Hindi television actor Sameer Sharma allegedly died by suicide at his residence in suburban Malad here. He was known for his roles in serials like ''Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'', ''Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki'' and ''Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke''. He was 44.

His body was found at his flat in Chincholi Bunder locality in Malad (West) on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

Police said that they have not recovered any suicide note from the spot.

Malad police station's senior inspector George Fernandes told that it is suspected that he might have died by suicide two days back.

"We have not found any suicide note at the spot. It seems to be suicide case. It is suspected that he hanged himself two days back. We have sent the body for an autopsy," Fernandes was quoted saying by the news agency.

Police said it was the building's watchman had first peeped through the window and found him hanging. Later, society members were informed who called the police. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

It is learnt that the TV actor was living alone in the rented flat since February.

Based on preliminary information, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered.

Further investigation is underway.

His death comes as a shock at a time when many are still mourning the loss of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

(Remember, you are not alone. Feel free to speak up | Suicide prevention helpline numbers: Andhra Pradesh: Organisation: 1 Life (78930-78930; 100); GGH-Kakinada (98499-03870) | Telangana: Organisation: Roshni Trust (040 6620 2000, 040 6620 2001), One Life (+91 7893078930), Sevakendram-Health Information Helpline (104), Darshika (040 27755506, 040 27755505), Makro Foundation (040 46004600)